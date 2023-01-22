WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Sunday morning.

At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, officers came to do a security check at the scene after getting a report of an unconscious woman.

Upon arrival, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk.

Investigators said that it was too early in the investigation to determine if foul play was involved in Owens’ death.

Winston-Salem police will be working with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office during this investigation.

There is no further information available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.