34-year-old Lumberton man reported missing

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Lumberton man.

Quentin L. Mitchell, 34, was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen about 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of the 2700 block of Dallas Road in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said.

Mitchell is about 6-foot1 and weighs about 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and has tattoos of a “D” on his right hand and an “M” on his left hand. He was last seen wearing blue work pants and a shirt with a Mitchell Lawn Care logo on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.