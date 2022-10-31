RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night in a North Raleigh neighborhood.

The blaze at the one-story home was reported at about 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.

The family of two who lives in the home will be displaced, as nearly 50% of the interior was damaged by flames, Hodge said.

The fire was centered in the middle of the home in the living room. Crews reported heavy flames coming from the garage when they first arrived.

Photo by Deana Harley/CBS 17

Photo by Deana Harley/CBS 17

Photo by Deana Harley/CBS 17

Photo by Deana Harley/CBS 17

Hodge said the fire is under investigation. No one was at home when the fire broke out.

The fire took place in the Dominion Park neighborhood off Leesville Road just north of Interstate 540.

Five engines and a ladder truck responded from Raleigh, while another engine was sent out by the Durham Highway Fire Department, Hodge said.

No injuries were reported.