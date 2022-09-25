CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday.

Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester.

The sheriff’s office said one person was found dead. Skydive Carolina confirmed that it was a 35-year-old experienced skydiver with more than 1,00 jumps and that the accident occurred during a hard landing sequence. The parachute deployed, and witnesses reported nothing unusual about the free fall.

Skydive Carolina said eyewitnesses reported that the landing sequence occurred at a low altitude and the parachute was not level for a safe, controlled landing.

This is not the first case involving a deadly skydiving accident at Skydive Carolina. According to their website, the latest death would be the company’s eighth. Skydive Carolina was founded in 1986.

The sheriff’s office, EMS and the coroner’s office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said this remains an active investigation.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.