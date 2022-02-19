350 charged in North Carolina in statewide alcohol-enforcement operation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities have charged 350 people with nearly 800 alcohol, drug, weapons and driving offenses during a statewide crackdown, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

The state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement division, the State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement teamed up to “reduce crime and enhance public safety at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol businesses across the state,” authorities said in a news release.

The collaborative effort aimed was conducted because of an increase in alcohol-related crashes and underage fatalities, the Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities executed eight search warrants across the state and seized various types of controlled substances and 13 firearms. Of the 798 charges, 64 were felonies, 101 were related to alcohol 182 involved drugs and 292 involved vehicle charges,” authorities said. Ten impaired drivers were taken off the road.

“The State Highway Patrol is once again proud to collaborate with our partners at the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Division,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, said in the news release. “Our combined missions focused on saving lives and protecting property make our state a safer place for all to live, work and thrive in.”

During the operation, 12 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations. ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documenting the criminal and regulatory violations at these businesses, which could result in fines, suspensions, or revocations of ABC permits.

“We are proud to combine our efforts in making North Carolina businesses and communities safer,” ALE Director Bryan House said. “Operations like this demonstrate the great relationship we have with our state and local law enforcement partners.”

Agencies involved in the operation included North Carolina State Highway Patrol, North Carolina Probation and Parole, Asheboro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Shallotte Police Department, Leland Police Department, Holden Beach Police Department, Rocking Mount Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, Huntersville Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Mecklenburg County ABC Board Law Enforcement, Davidson Police Department and Henderson Police Department.

Cities involved in the operation included Lumberton, Arden, Asheboro, Asheville, Burlington, Carthage, Cornelius, Durham, Fayetteville, Fletcher, Goldsboro, Greensboro, Greenville, Hendersonville, Henderson, Hickory, Holden Beach, Huntersville, Leland, Lexington, Kinston, Leland, Plymouth, Rocky Mount, Shallotte, Warrenton and Wilmington,