3,500 rebate checks worth $50 added to SC unclaimed property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s treasurer has added more than 600,000 new items to the state’s unclaimed property list.

Officials say the items include more than 3,500 rebate checks worth $50 each that were issued but not cashed from South Carolina’s share of taxes collected from the 2019 winner of a $878 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

The state’s unclaimed property account now has more than $700 million from dormant bank accounts, forgotten utility deposits, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance payments and other places.

Anyone can check for a claim at the South Carolina Treasurer’s website.