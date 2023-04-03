HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The mother of Stephen Smith is offering a $35,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone responsible for his July 2015 death.

The Bland Richter Law Firm, which is representing Sandy Smith, said Monday that the reward money is being allocated from funds raised through GoFundMe that were left over after his body was exhumed and an independent autopsy was conducted.

The family hoped to raise $15,000 that would be used to exhume his body and pay for an independent autopsy and for a medical examiner, but nearly $120,000 was raised by the end of the campaign.

After the process was completed over the weekend, attorneys said Smith would be using some of the remaining funds in the ongoing fight for justice in her son’s death.

Attorneys encourage anyone with information about the events leading up to Smith’s death to come forward and contact the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“We understand that providing information about a crime can be difficult, and we want to support the community however we can (to) bring closure for the Smith family,” Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter said in a joint statement.

The $35,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Stephen Smith’s death.

Smith’s body was found along Sandy Run Road in the early morning hours of July 8, 2015. It was initially deemed a hit-and-run, but no arrests have been made. Authorities later announced there was no evidence to suggest Smith’s death was a hit-and-run and said his death was being investigated as a homicide.

“We hope that this reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward and provide the critical details needed to solve this case,” said attorney Ronnie Richter.

“The paramount issue here is to find answers for the Smith family. We won’t stop until we do,” added attorney Eric Bland.

Anyone with information about Smith’s death can contact SLED at 803-737-9000 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.