HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine.

Deputies said on Oct. 19, multiple agencies participated in a large-scale operation to target drug traffickers in the community.

Law enforcement made numerous traffic stops, K9 deployments and searches.

Authorities seized 63 grams of methamphetamine, 112 grams of fentanyl, 2.4 grams of cocaine and 6.8 grams of opioids during the operation.

The following were arrested and charged:

Charles Bryson, Jr:

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transportation

Maintaining a Vehicle Controlled Substance

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.

Falon Ramey:

Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Possession

Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Conspiracy to Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.

Tori Morton

Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Conspiracy to Trafficking Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.

Joseph Grier

Trafficking of Schedule III Controlled Substance by Possession

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.

Jacquelyn Stewart

Possession of Methamphetamine

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond.

Chris Elliot

Trafficking of Opium or Heroin Level III by Possession

Trafficking of Opium or Heroin Level III by Transportation

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with an $80,000 bond.

Robert Cody

PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Cocaine

Resist, Obstruct, and Delay

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond

Brooklyn Queen

PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Cocaine

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.

James Arch

Trafficking Opium or Heroin Transportation

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.

Lori Cantrell-Nofsinger

Trafficking Opium or Heroin by Possession

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.

Jenny Ramsey

PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.

Nathan Warren

PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.

Melissa Daggy

PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Schedule II Controlled substance

Aid and Abet DWLR

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $25,000 bond.

Shawn Shoemaker

Felony Aid and Abet

DWLR

Booked in the Haywood County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding drug trafficking should contact Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 877-922-7463.