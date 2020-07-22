39 charged in multi-county drug operation in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG CO, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments on 39 people for their alleged participation in a drug trafficking conspiracy, following a multi-jurisdictional investigation known as “Groundhog Day.”

According to a news release, the drug trafficking involved heroin and methamphetamine, as well as other illegal narcotics.

“The State Grand Jury returned 7 indictments alleging multiple but connected charges and conspiracies relating to trafficking 28 grams or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of methamphetamine. The investigation revealed that this organization allegedly trafficked large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics into the Upstate during the course of its operation, which allegedly began as early as March of 2018,” according to the release.

The investigation has so far resulted in the seizure of over 54 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly five pounds of heroin, about a half a pound of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, as well as various prescription pills.

According to the release, firearms, cash and vehicles were also recovered by law enforcement during the investigation.

During a news conference Wednesday, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, joined by other law enforcement leaders from across the Upstate, shared their findings after a roughly two-year narcotics investigation.

Wright said some of the individuals charged were arrested in counties throughout the Upstate, including Spartanbug, Cherokee, Greenville, Laurens, Pickens and Anderson counties.

According to the sheriff, SLED was also involved in the operation and said a portion of the drugs were recovered through the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Wright said the drug operation would not have been as successful as it was without the help of the surrounding law enforcement agencies, but said their fight in the war on drugs is far from over.

The following individuals were charged in the investigation: