Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County.

On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit.

Magnitude is how scientists measure the impact of an earthquake. A 1.8 magnitude earthquake is usually barely felt and not strong enough to cause major damage.

These weak earthquakes are incredibly common.

The strongest earthquake North Carolina has seen in recent years remains the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that rocked Sparta two years ago, which caused extensive damage to homes and buildings in the community.

Before the 2020 Sparta earthquake, the strongest reported earthquake in North Carolina happened in 1916.

Most people won’t feel an earthquake until a 3 magnitude.