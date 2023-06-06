CANTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported in the western North Carolina mountains Monday night, making it the third earthquake recorded over a three-day span.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake took place at 10:08 p.m. about 16 miles west of Asheville near West Canton.

Two more earthquakes hit in nearly the same area on Sunday, the first registering as a magnitude 2.2. The USGS said it hit at 6:09 a.m. about 2.4 miles north of west Canton in Beaverdam Township.

A second quake on Sunday, also magnitude 2.2, also hit at 4:35 p.m. within 3 miles of west Canton and within a tenth of a mile of the earlier earthquake.

The latest quakes follow four that were reported last week in North Carolina.