3rd student in 2 weeks found with gun in Robeson County schools

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A third student in two weeks was found with a gun inside of a Robeson County school, according to Glen Burnette, the district’s spokesperson.

A 15-year-old student was caught Friday morning with a loaded handgun at Lumberton High School, Burnette said. The gun was found in their backpack during a weekly weapons search.

Earlier in the week, a student at Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke was found with a loaded gun, according to Burnette.

On Sept. 2, a 10th grade student was found at Lumberton High School with a gun and cocaine, according to Burnette. He was having a medical emergency and the gun was found on him at that time. That student was suspended for one year.

