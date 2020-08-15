3rd UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 cluster detected at frat house, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A third cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified among UNC-Chapel Hill students at student housing, university officials said Saturday.

Friday, COVID-19 clusters, which is five cases or more at a dorm or dwelling, were identified at two different dormitories.

Officials said those cases were confirmed at Ehringhaus Residence Hall on campus and Granville Towers, which is a private dorm off campus.

Saturday, an alert was issued by the university about a new cluster at a fraternity.

The university said the new cluster of COVID-19 cases was at Sigma Nu fraternity at 109 Fraternity Court.

“The individuals in this cluster have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring. We have also notified the Orange County Health Department and are working with them to identify additional potential exposures,” a news release from the university said.

The alert sent out to students Friday afternoon did not say how many confirmed cases of COVID-19 there were at each dorm. The Saturday alert also did not say how many cases were at Sigma Nu.

Students who live at Ehringhaus told CBS 17 Friday that they are very concerned by the news of the COVID-19 clusters in their dorms.

“Everyone’s really freaking out right now,” said Lily Rosenberg, a freshman who lives in Ehringhaus. “It definitely became much more real when we realized it was probably in a floor close to us and that people around us had it.”

Sydney Kroll told CBS 17 she was not surprised to hear about it after seeing large groups of people gather off campus for parties.

“The way the last two weeks have been going, it was bound to happen,” Kroll said Friday.