WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four young people are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called at about 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 26 to a fire at a house that was under construction, the Wesley Chapel Fire Department said. It took firefighters nearly six hours before the fire was declared “controlled.”

Deputies said the home, which was nearing completion, was fully engulfed in flames. Investigators determined that the fire caused more than $2 million in damage to the home.

(photo by the Wesley Chapel Fire Department)

The Union County assistant fire marshal determined that the fire was “intentionally set” based on evidence at the scene.

As a result, Union County sheriff’s detectives trained in fire investigations launched a criminal investigation that led them to identify and charge four suspects.

Thomas Brewer Photo: Union County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas L. Brewer, 18, was charged with breaking and entering and burning a building under construction. He was issued a $25,000 bond. The other three suspects are younger than 18, and their identities are not being released per state laws.

“The lives of numerous first responders were put at risk during the initial response and containment of this intentionally set fire,” Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “In addition to the lives put at risk, these suspects took a family’s future home away from them through this malicious act. I am proud of the tireless investigative efforts that went into this case which resulted in the suspects being identified and criminally charged for their actions.”