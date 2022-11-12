MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity.

One person was found with a key fob, which police said prevented a vehicle from being stolen.

Davon Mazyck, 24, and Sadaris Ferrell, 20, were taken to the Charleston County Detention Center. Two others involved are juveniles, according to police.

Both Mazyck and Ferrell are facing a number of charges, including breaking into auto vehicles and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police remind people to remove all valuables and to lock their doors at the end of the night. They also said to never leave keys or your key fob inside any vehicle.