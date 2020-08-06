4 arrested in June deadly armed robbery in Maxton

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested and charged in connection with a deadly armed robbery June 3 in Maxton, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said Wednesday.

The armed robbery happened in the 4000 block of Red Hill Road in Maxton. Alexander H. Locklear, 34, of Maxton, was found inside the home with a gunshot wound, deputies said. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Dajour Rashan Green, 28, of Laurinburg, Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr., 30, of Maxton, Smity Locklear, 43, of Maxton, and Mary Helen Oxendine, 54, Red Springs, have all been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, and first-degree burglary.

All four are held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

“We are thankful for the leads provided that led investigators to bring forth these charges,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “This case is yet another example of the public working closely with law enforcement which has brought about a successful conclusion leading to criminal charges.”

