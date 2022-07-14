RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four inmates at the Wake County Detention Center are facing charges after a detention officer claims they assaulted him during an incident Monday.

Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, are all charged with one count of assaulting and injuring a detention officer, and one count of felony conspire assault.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office reports Ward and Marshall were in temporary custody when the attack happened, pending transfer to the Granville Correctional Facility.

AT about 11 p.m. Monday the four inmates attacked the detention officer while the officer was sitting at the officer’s station, according to authorities.

Officials believe Ward and Marshall initiated the attack, and that Williams and Scarboro helped them.

According to reports, other detention officers arrived within a few minutes of the assault to take the inmates into custody.

The detention officer the inmates attacked had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to a press release.

The officer was later treated and released.