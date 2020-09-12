4 dead, 1 injured after crash along Hwy. 14 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Four people have died and one person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash along Highway 14 in Greenville County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Cannon Road just north of Greer around 5:15 p.m.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Ford SUV was headed westbound on Highway 14 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Saturn SUV head-on.

All four people in the Saturn SUV died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford SUV was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The coroner has identified Michael B. Cook age 83 and Nancy B. Cook age 80, of Greenville, William J. Norman age 92 and Marsha Norman age 83, of Taylors, who died at the scene from injuries.

Greenville County EMS, Lake Cunningham Fire Department, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash just north of Lakeview Steakhouse

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

LATEST HEADLINES: