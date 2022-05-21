ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were killed and three others hurt Friday evening in a head-on crash in Anderson County.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway 81 near Bradley Road, according to theSouth Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Anderson County Coroner confirmed that three people died at the scene and a fourth person died at a hospital in Greenville.

According to troopers, a Ford SUV was headed south on Highway 81 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda SUV head-on. Both drivers were killed.

One of four passengers in the Honda died at the scene and another one died after being taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital. The two other passengers, including a 2-year-old boy, were also taken to the hospital.

The coroner’s office identified the victims in the Honda as 71-year-old Drew James Visioli, 75-year-old James Earl Lovorn and 71-year-old Peggy Hobbs Visioli and the driver of the Ford as 48-year-old William Douglas Larry.

An 11-year-old boy in the Ford was also taken to the hospital with injuries. A dog in the Ford also died in the crash, the coroner said.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.