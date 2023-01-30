GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after multiple weekend shootings across North Carolina’s Triad region, authorities said.

The shootings happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem.

Greensboro

Two people were shot on Saturday on Pinecroft Road in Greensboro. One man died at the hospital, and the other victim’s condition remains unknown.

Kalup Maynard, 26, was at about 4 p.m. Saturday on Lynhaven Drive. He died at the hospital.

Multiple people were shot at about 3 a.m. Sunday at Southside Johnny’s on West Market Street. Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, died from his injuries. Police have not said how many people were hurt, but there were victims whose conditions were considered life-threatening.

Winston-Salem

A man was seriously injured just before 1 a.m. Saturday in a drive-by shooting on US 421 near Jonestown Road. Police said Saturday that he was in critical condition.

Three people were shot on Liberty Street at about 5 a.m. Sunday. Darryl Rice Jr., 29, died at the scene, and a 17-year-old and another man were last listed in critical condition.

So far this year, authorities said there have been eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five in Greensboro.