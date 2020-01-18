4 from North Carolina charged in wild bank robbery caught on video

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four men have been arrested in a wild bank robbery that was caught on video last month, Mebane police said Saturday.

The Wells Fargo Bank at 820 S. Fifth St. was robbed on Dec. 18 at 4:17 p.m., Mebane police said.

According to police, three men entered the bank wearing masks. One man was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, another with a shotgun, and the third was carrying a trash bag. The men demanded money from the bank workers.

The first was wearing a “Scream” mask, tan Carhartt jacket, light-colored pants, white sneakers, yellow gloves and was carrying the handgun.

The second suspect who entered the bank was wearing a white mask covering his entire face, a black hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes. He was the man carrying a shotgun.

Harris (top left), Kearney (top right), Bailey (bottom left) and Evans (bottom right).

The third suspect was wearing a white mask covering his entire face, dark jacket with the hood up, dark jeans, dark shoes, yellow gloves and had a trash bag with him.

The men were able to get away with cash and then left in an unknown direction of travel. No one was injured during the armed robbery, police said.

Joshua JeJuan Bailey, 25, and Clifton Joshua Harris, 27, both of Creedmore, along with Stanley Kearney and Cameron Denzel Evans, both 24, of Kittrell, are charged in the robbery. They are also facing “other charges stemming from other bank robberies throughout the state,” Mebane police said Saturday.

Vance County officials said Evans surrendered to the sheriff’s office on Friday and was involved in three other bank robberies in North Carolina, including one in Wake County.

Harris is charged with conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Wake County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.

The other three suspects are charged with conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and assault by pointing a gun, Mebane police said.