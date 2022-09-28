Traffic camera shows stopped vehicles on I-85 at mile marker 65 in Spartanburg County, S.C., September 27, 2022 (SCDOT)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Four people were injured in a crash that closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

The crash happened Tuesday evening in the southbound lanes of I-85 near mile marker 65 around 6:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said an SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer before running off the road and hitting a utility pole.

Troopers said the utility pole fell on the vehicle while the power lines landed on three other vehicles.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a local hospital. Three passengers in the SUV were also taken to a local hospital.

I-85 was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes after the crash while crews worked to clear the wreck.