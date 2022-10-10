KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested early Sunday after a fight in Kinston, police said.

Police charged Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was being held on a $50,000 secured bond.

Authorities responded at about 1:40 a.m. to 1225 W. New Bern Rd. after a call of a fight in progress. Police found out that several victims were on the way to UNC Lenoir Hospital, and when officers arrived at the hospital, the found three women who were suffering from severe cuts.

Two of those women were rushed to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where they were listed in serious condition. Police also learned that a man was admitted there with a gunshot wound that happened during the fight.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Kinston police at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.