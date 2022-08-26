ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are confirmed injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon.

Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Gaston Road.

He also said the people suffering from injuries were transported from West Rock Paper Mill Company to a nearby hospital.

“We had a machine blow up at the West Rock,” audio provided by Broadcastify said after 10 p.m. “Just to make you aware, we have an unknown number of people hurt.”