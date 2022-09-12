CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people were killed and two others were hurt early Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash early caused by a wrong-way driver, emergency officials said.

It happened at about 3:15 a.m. on southbound Interstate 77 at the Chester and York county line, according to Richburg Fire and Rescue. The crash shut down the highway for seven hours, authorities said.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found three vehicles, including one that was overturned. One of the drivers was trapped and was one of those who died. Crews said three people were thrown from their vehicles and that another person was severely injured inside one of the vehicles.

Richburg Fire-Rescue

A Piedmont EMS unit and Oakdale Fire responded from York County to assist, Richburg Fire and Rescue said.

“We can’t thank the crews from Oakdale for the assistance on scene and with the closure of I-77 south,” Richburg Fire and Rescue said. “This was an avoidable incident that was caused by a wrong-way driver. We asked that you leave any judgment and harsh words out as this person also passed and they have family that will struggle with a loss as well. Our prayers are with all involved!”

Richburg Fire and Rescue also praised the efforts of a truck driver who stopped to help before firefighters arrived.

“We also have to thank Dewayne with JDS Parcel for grabbing the fire extinguisher out of his tractor-trailer and stopping the fire before we arrived! Your attempts to assist and your amazing compassion did not go unrecognized!”

The Chester County Corner’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and SCHP’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, known as MAIT, are investigating the crash.