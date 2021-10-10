4 killed in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-77 in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people were early Sunday in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 77, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded about 12:30 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash along I-77 by the 80-mile marker. An initial investigation revealed that a four-door sedan with three people inside was traveling north when it was hit head-on by a vehicle going south in the northbound lanes.

Rolesha Spears, identified as the driver of the four-door sedan going in the wrong direction, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A front-seat passenger in her car and the three people in the other vehicle died in the crash, according to troopers.

The identities of those who died have not been released. Authorities have not said whether there will be any charges. The crash remains under investigation.