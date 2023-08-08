GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people, including a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, were killed Sunday evening in a crash near Highway 13 in Wayne County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded at 5:23 p.m. to the crash, and an investigation found that a Toyota Camry was traveling southwest on the highway when it crossed the center line and hit a Cadillac CTS head-on. The highway patrol said alcohol and speed are suspected factors in this incident.

The driver of the Toyota, Regina Aquiningoc, 32, and a 4-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene. A 1-year-old in the same vehicle died later at UNC Wayne Hospital.

The driver of the Cadillac, Mary Perry, 60, was flown to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.