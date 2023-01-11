CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were killed in a crash and fire on Interstate 85 during Tuesday afternoon’s rush hour in northeast Charlotte, according to Medic.

It happened at about 4 p.m. on I-85 southbound, closing all lanes near Exit 45, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported. I-85 was officially reopened at about 10:20 p.m.

“My heart just… it’s so sad,” said Sarah Moore, who lives in the area. “I heard that four people actually died, and there was a car on fire.”

After the crash, Charlotte police said motorists were being forced to turn around, go back to get off on Harris Boulevard.

“I was actually talking to another DJ, and he told me he was at home and saw it on the news,” Abu Kamara said. “He told me to take another route.”