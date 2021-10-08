4 killed in plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A plane crashed Friday afternoon at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, killing all four people on board, according to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

WXIA reports the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the single-engine Cessna 210 was departing from the airport when the crash occurred.

A witness told WXIA the plane took off and failed to get much altitude before it came back down and crashed.

The plane caught on fire soon after. Video and images from the scene show the small, charred plane off to the side of a runway.

The airport closed immediately after the crash, but some flights appear to have taken off since then, the Atlanta news outlet reports.

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport is located in the northeastern part of the county. It provides service for smaller general aviation aircraft, according to the DeKalb County website.