KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two women and two men were killed in a wrong-way crash Tuesday night on I-85 southbound in Cabarrus County, NC State Highway Patrol said.

The fatal collision occurred at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday on I-85 south at mile marker 61 near Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, troopers said.

The multi-vehicle crash involved a total of six vehicles.

NC State Highway Patrol said as troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 2006 Nissan passenger vehicle had been traveling north in the southbound lane when it collided head-on with a 2021 Hyundai passenger vehicle.

When the two vehicles collided, troopers said it created a chain reaction involving four other vehicles.

Those inside the 2006 Nissan, the driver, identified as Jack Lee Judson, 78, of China Grove, died at the scene, and the front right passenger, Margie Kindley Hudson, 77, of China Grove, was taken to the hospital where she passed away from her injuries, and the back rear passenger, Debbie Surgulledge, 41, of Wadesboro, died at the scene.

The driver inside the 2021 Hyundai, identified as Robert Dion Wilson, 44, from Magnolia, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The other four vehicles involved in the crash all had people who sustained injuries, but NC State Highway Patrol could not provide additional details on their condition.

The interstate was shut down for approximately five hours Tuesday night.

This deadly wreck remains under investigation.