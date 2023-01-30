MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after four inmates overdosed in the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Thursday, Montgomery County detention officers were told that four inmates were overdosing.

Jail officials began lifesaving measures and the four inmates were taken to hospitals.

Two have been released from the hospital. Deputies believe three of the inmates used drugs that tested positive for fentanyl. The fourth inmate reportedly overdosed after being contaminated while doing CPR.

Investigators determined that Jiovanny Munoz, 23, of Biscoe, brought the drugs into the jail when he was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants. He was additionally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Munoz was strip-searched when he was booked, per jail policy, and deputies said he had the drugs inside a body cavity.

He was charged with:

possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II

deliver schedule II

possession of a controlled substance inside of a confinement facility

He was placed under a $250,000 bond.

Investigators are still working to determine if anyone helped Munoz get the drugs inside the jail.