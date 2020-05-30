4 officers hurt, deputies used rubber bullets in Columbia protests: Officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Four police officers in Columbia were hurt as protests rocked the city Saturday.

Columbia Chief of Police William Holbrook announced the officers are injured and at the hospital during a news conference Saturday addressing the ongoing protests.

The chief was joined by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who said that a protester who was injured outside the police department was brought into the building and treated.

The sheriff also said deputies fired rubber bullets as they were attacked with rocks while trying to help an injured person.

