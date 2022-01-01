4 wounded in Durham, North Carolina, as gun violence rings in the new year

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were shot in a two-hour span to ring in the New Year in Durham, North Carolina.

The most recent shooting happened just after midnight in the 2900 block of Carolyn Drive when a man was grazed by a bullet. Durham police said it is currently an active investigation and did not confirm where the man was grazed.

Earlier, at about 10:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fiske Street, two other men were shot and showed up at a local hospital a short time later.

Police said the shooting actually happened in a neighborhood off N. Miami Boulevard just north of Holloway Street, despite where it was reported.

One of the men was seriously injured, while the other one appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, police said in an email.

Both shootings are under investigation, and no other details were available as of Saturday morning, including the ages or identifications of the victims.

Finally, a woman was shot about 40 minutes after the double shooting occurred in the neighborhood off of N. Miami Boulevard. She has not been identified but is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries in the 1500 block of Robinhood Road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not said if the shootings are connected at this time.

Rodney Overton contributed to this article.