ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were shot early and a security guard was cut Saturday morning outside a bar in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, according to police.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Jeffreys Road just before 2 a.m., and police are investigating what prompted the shooting.

According to officers, the four shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Police did not release any information about their injuries.

The security guard was cut after a fight began inside the bar just before the shooting happened, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411 or call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-111.