ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers were arrested after allegedly shooting a man to death early Monday morning inside a Rock Hill apartment, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The three 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder, police said. They were petitioned to family court and placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officers responded at 12:07 a.m. Monday to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. They entered the apartment and found the 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the teenagers were ‘angry about discipline that occurred earlier that day” and that they ‘conspired and carried out their plan’ to shoot the man.

Police said the teens fled immediately after the shooting, taking a gun with them. Investigators found the gun later in some woods with help from a York County Sheriff’s Office K9 team and determined that it had been obtained illegally.

No additional information about the teens is being released because of their age.