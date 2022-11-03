CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Wednesday.

Officers responded at about 7;30 p.m. to the area of 1900 Charleston Place in southeast Charlotte and found the boy suffering from what they initially described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Later, officers described the injury as just a gunshot wound without providing any other information. It is unclear at this time exactly how the boy got possession of the gun.

There has been no mention of possible charges, and the investigation remains active. Police did say, however, that they are not looking for any suspects.

While homicide detectives were on the scene, this is being labeled a death investigation.