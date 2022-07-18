MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 4-year-old child has died after falling from an apartment window over the weekend in Mount Pleasant, according to authorities.

Emergency crews responded at about 10 a.m. Saturday to the Oyster Park Apartment complex after receiving reports that a child had fallen from a fourth-floor apartment.

A spokesman for the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the fall happened after the child leaned on the screen of an open window and fell to the ground.

The fall was ruled accidental.

“Our hearts go out to the child’s family after this tragic incident,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with Mount Pleasant Police Department. “Our department will be available to assist the family during this difficult time.”

Victim advocates from the Mount Pleasant Police Department also responded to be with the family.