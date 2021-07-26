4-year-old dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in North Carolina, mother charged, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from High Point police.
Jasmine E. Fagan, 29, of High Point, the child’s mother, is charged with felony child abuse.
Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Worth Street on Sunday at 9:51 p.m. on a report that a child had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy lying on the living room floor suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.
The child was taken to High Point Regional Hospital and later died from his injuries.
Detectives interviewed people involved and learned that several adults, including the homeowner, Cindy V. Gibson-Harris, 30, were at the residence having dinner, playing cards, drinking alcohol, and smoking marijuana when the child was left unattended in the living room, where he found a firearm under a couch cushion and shot himself.
Gibson-Harris, 30, of High Point, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances.
Fagan was confined in the High Point jail under a $50,000 secured bond. Gibson-Harris was put in the High Point jail under a $25,000 secured bond.