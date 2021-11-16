South Carolina 4-year-old finds gun, shoots self, family says

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 4-year-old is injured after reportedly finding a gun and shooting themselves in Newberry County on Tuesday.

Deputies are on the scene at Grey St. in Helena after an early morning shooting incident. At about 8:30 a.m., deputies were called to the Newberry County Hospital Emergency Department concerning a gunshot wound victim being brought in by a family member, according to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies found a 4-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the body. After initial treatment, the child was transported to a regional trauma center by Newberry County EMS.

The transporting family member said the child found a handgun and fired the weapon, the sheriff’s office said. 

Deputies, city police, and SLED units are on the scene performing forensic tests and further investigations.

