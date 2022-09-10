ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot early Saturday morning in Rocky Mount, according to police.

The girl arrived at a hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to her foot and someone from the hospital called 911 to alert authorities, police said.

The shooting was accidental and involved a family member, police said.

According to reports, the girl was taken to the emergency room by her mother after she was shot at a home on the 1400 block of Humphrey Drive.

Rocky Mount police are investigating.