4-year-old South Carolina boy dies after accidental shooting that also injured young girl

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 4-year-old boy has died after authorities said he and a young girl were accidentally shot on Sunday while playing outside a home in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Jeremiah Groves, Jr., of Greenville, died at a hospital on Thursday. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The shooting happened outside a home on Staunton Bridge Road as some adult family members were target practicing, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said bold children had already been taken to a hospital when they arrived at the home. No other information about the girl or her condition was immediately available from authorities.

This shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.