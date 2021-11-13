4-year-old South Carolina boy dies after accidental shooting that also injured young girl

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Staunton Bridge Road

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 4-year-old boy has died after authorities said he and a young girl were accidentally shot on Sunday while playing outside a home in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Jeremiah Groves, Jr., of Greenville, died at a hospital on Thursday. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The shooting happened outside a home on Staunton Bridge Road as some adult family members were target practicing, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said bold children had already been taken to a hospital when they arrived at the home.  No other information about the girl or her condition was immediately available from authorities.

This shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories