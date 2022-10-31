CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four young people were shot early Sunday at the Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley, Charleston police said.

Neighbors called police at about 3:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots, police said. When officers arrived, they found three males and a female who had “gunshot wounds to various parts of the body.

Police said four victims — ages, 15, 17, 18 and 19 — were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“A couple of them did undergo surgery,” Charleston Police Sgt. Lee Mixon said. “As far as I know at this time, they’re all in stable condition. There were no fatalities as a result of the shooting.”

No arrests have been made, and police have asked for the community’s help in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 843-743-7200 or Lowcountry Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.