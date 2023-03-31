SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A six-month investigation in Spartanburg County resulted in drug charges against more than three dozen people.

The investigation by the Narcotics Division of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office turned up 40 suspects who face a combined 56 charges. It began after residents complained about drugs in their communities, authorities said.

At least 30 arrests have been made so far, including 27 on charges related to methamphetamine. Other charges involved heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine, fentanyl, Fluorofentanyl and various pills.

The sheriff’s office said six of the 40 suspects named on Wednesday had a combined 17 tips submitted about them to the department tip line.

Deputies began serving arrest warrants on Wednesday morning, and by 5 p.m., 30 of the 40 suspects had been arrested.

Those identified in the investigation are: