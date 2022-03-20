GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of gallons of hog waste sludge spilled onto a North Carolina road Saturday after two tractors collided, authorities said.

The incident happened about 2:45 p.m. along Burnett Road near N.C. 82/Main Street, just northwest of Godwin, according to Godwin-Falcon Fire Department and Cumberland County officials.

Two tractors owned by the same business were traveling along Burnett Road spreading hog lagoon waste onto fields for fertilizer when they collided, officials said. One of them flipped over, spilling 4,000 gallons of hog waste sludge from a trailer onto Burnett Road.

No one was hurt, and Burnett Road was closed until about 6 p.m. An environmental technician from Fayetteville Public Works Commission responded to the scene.

In this photo taken Friday, July 21, 2017, a hog waste pond is seen adjacent to hog houses as the midday sun bears down at Everette Murphrey Farm in Farmville, N.C. All the waste from hogs are stored in open-air lagoons and sprayed onto fields as fertilizer. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Crews were cleaning up the spill Saturday night.