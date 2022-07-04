LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) –- Thieves stole nearly $4,000 worth of fireworks from a stand that benefits the Fort Dorchester High School wrestling team on Friday, but the team says it’s not going to it slow them down.

Wrestling coach Andrew Young arrived at the firework stand Saturday morning and noticed something was off.

“The lock was on there but, there was like some separation, so I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’ he said. “And then when I came around, I kind of got that sick feeling when I got closer. Then, I was like, ‘Uh-oh.’”

The theft left parents and team members shocked and angry.

“I was definitely angry at first,” Shantal Chrobocinski said. “This is a huge fundraiser that we do for the kids for the wrestling team. It’s just pretty frustrating at the fact that somebody would steal something from the kids.”

Latasha Holloway, whose two sons are on the wrestling team, said they were in disbelief when she told them about the break-in.

“They were like, ‘Mom, you’re not telling the truth. You’re not telling us the truth at all,’” Holloway said. “I said, ‘Yeah, it was.’ I said, ‘We were.’ They were like, ‘Well, how much was it?’ I was like, ‘We’ll discuss that later.’”

The team decided to post about the incident on Facebook. That post has now been shared over 130 times.

“We’ve had people come up and say, ‘Hey, we saw on Facebook and we’d like to support you,’” Chrobocinski said, “which is just amazing. There are still good people in this world, and even though something bad happened to us, our community has come together to really help us.”

Young said it hurts that someone stole potential opportunities from his team, but he calls it a learning experience. He’s determined that the incident won’t keep him or his team down.

“We teach them how to function when you’re uncomfortable,” Young said. “And like you said, with adversity and pushing through it, that’s everything we do. We push ourselves each and every day to be better. This is an opportunity, you know, when we get down we don’t sulk in what’s going on, but we try to figure a way over, under or through it.”