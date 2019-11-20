43 cases of Mumps reported at SC college

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – After 43 reported cases of mumps, the College of Charleston hosts its second clinic to provide the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine to students, faculty, and staff.

The first clinic was hosted after the first three cases (which is considered an outbreak) were reported in late September.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control recommended both clinics.

The clinic is in the Stern Center Monday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Students and faculty are asked to bring their CofC ID and copy of insurance.

If a student does not have insurance the school will provide the vaccine for free.

The clinic is targeting fraternities and sororities as the groups are considered “high risk” due to close living quarters.

If you are unaware of your vaccine history, it is encouraged you get the vaccine as a third dose will do no harm but may prevent you from contracting the virus.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as a swollen or sore neck it is advised to self-quarantine until being diagnosed by a doctor.

To prevent contracting the virus be sure to wash your hands, cover your mouth when sneezing, and do not share drinks or silverware.

Mumps is not an airborne virus but is contracted through saliva.

College of Charleston states many of the cases have fully recovered and are no longer contagious.

The school does require students to have vaccines before enrollment but there is an opt-out option available.

Executive Director for Student Affairs, Alicia Caudill, states the school will continue prevention education.

“We’re doing a lot of prevention education. We’re working with students or faculty and staff who need to self-isolate and telling them how to do that and what that looks like. And then we help them with their roommates or other folks they might live with so they might know how to create that self-isolation place where they’re living. Then we are working with teachers and students to make sure they are getting their work when they have to miss,” said Caudill.

College of Charleston has and will continue to publish weekly updates on the outbreak.

LATEST HEADLINES: