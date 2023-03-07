GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 43-year-old man was hit and killed Tuesday morning by an Amtrak train in Gibsonville, authorities said.

According to the company, the train was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte at about 11:30 a.m. when it “came into contact” with a person on the tracks. No passengers or crew members on the train were hurt.

Gibsonville police responded at about 11:25 a.m. to the area of Burke Street and Lewis Street after they were told the train had suddenly stopped. Officers found the man, whose name has not been released, dead on the tracks.

“Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident,” the rail company said in a news release.

No additional information was immediately available.