SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators found 44 lbs of methamphetamine and more than two lbs of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday in Cleveland County, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies pulled over a vehicle on Highway 74 at the Oak Grove Road exit.

An investigation during the traffic stop led deputies to suspect there were illegal drugs inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. A K9 on scene indicated that narcotics were in the vehicle.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value is estimated at more than $1 million.

(Photo courtesy of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)

Malra Idania Carrizales-Rivera, of Columbia, S.C., and Juan Carlos Covarrubias, of Charlotte, were arrested and each charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking cocaine.

Both were issued $250,000 secured bonds.