CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore has announced $45 million in funding for the state to improve traffic flow from Interstate 485 onto I-85 in Mecklenburg County.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports that Moore requested to authorize $45 million in House Contingency funds for the interchange improvement project at I-85/I-485 in the western part of the county.

“This project will provide congestion relief for motorists and commercial traffic traveling from both I-485 inner and outer loops to I-85 southbound in Gaston County,” NCDOT said.

The scope of the project currently includes the construction of additional lanes that will increase capacity for traffic merging from both ends of I-485 to I-85 southbound, state officials said.

“Based on current estimates and scope, $45 million in Contingency funds is anticipated to cover the full cost of the project, barring any unforeseen circumstances,” NCDOT said.

“[These] funds will be used exclusively to cover costs associated with accelerating the reconstruction of the I-85/I-485 interchange project in west Charlotte. This interchange is the most problematic of any interstate-to-interstate interchange in the State of North Carolina. Rebuilding this interchange will enhance public safety, help eliminate congestion, boost efficiency and productivity, and enhance the quality of life for the public,” Moore’s office said.