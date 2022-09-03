MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge.

Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge.

“The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount Pleasant and then back across the bridge towards Charleston,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Dept. last month.

The five people arrested on Friday in connection with the Aug. 13 incident are:

Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, of Goose Creek, charged with criminal conspiracy and reckless driving

Anthony Nazar Sa’id Joyner, 23, of North Charleston, charged with criminal conspiracy

Wa Vante Jamont Doctor, 20, of Charleston, charged with criminal conspiracy and reckless driving

Ja Vante Daquann Doctor, 20, of Charleston, charged with criminal conspiracy

Jerquell McKenzie Jamal Geddis, 18, of Summerville, charged with criminal conspiracy.

All five were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: A booking photo for Geddis was not immediately available.